Lives Of The Elderly At Risk During Electricity Crisis

Rolling blackouts are becoming the new normal for most South Africans.
But for some, like those in elderly care facilities, it’s life-threatening.
Some medications need refrigeration or risk becoming dangerous.
Caregivers also struggle to manage timing doses when meal times can’t be assured.
