Lives Of The Elderly At Risk During Electricity Crisis

12 mins ago 1 min read

Rolling blackouts are becoming the new normal for most South Africans.

But for some, like those in elderly care facilities, it’s life-threatening.

Some medications need refrigeration or risk becoming dangerous.

Caregivers also struggle to manage timing doses when meal times can’t be assured.

