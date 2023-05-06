iAfrica

Liverpool Will Not Get Drawn Into Transfer Battles For Overpriced Players – Klopp

Reuters/Lee Smith
Liverpool will look to bring in new recruits in the close season transfer window but the Premier League club will not be drawn into bidding wars on players they feel are overpriced, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Klopp has often spoken of the need for a rebuild at Anfield, but the club’s American owner John Henry in March said Liverpool will not fall into the trap of spending beyond their means in the pursuit of success.

British media last month reported that Liverpool ended their pursuit of England international Jude Bellingham, who had been the club’s top transfer target ahead of an overhaul next season following a disappointing campaign.

The Athletic reported Borussia Dortmund were demanding 130 million pounds ($164.33 million) in transfer fees for the 19-year-old midfielder, who is now being linked with a move to Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid.

Asked what Liverpool’s approach would be if clubs demand inflated transfer fees for targets, Klopp told reporters: “We cannot buy the player then”.

“We will bring in players. I am pretty sure we will bring in the players we want and those who will help us. I am pretty confident of that,” the German manager added.

“Let me say it like this: You identify a position and you have not only one option on the position. That means they should all be good.

“You might have a favourite but if the other club doesn’t want to sell or someone else will pay the price then we cannot go with it, but usually we got the players we wanted.”

Liverpool, who are fifth in the Premier League standings, host Brentford later on Saturday.

Reuters

