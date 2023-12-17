Liverpool Held To Home Draw By Man Utd In Drab Affair

Liverpool missed out on reclaiming top spot as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday — ending their perfect home record this season.

Juergen Klopp’s side had been knocked out of first place by Arsenal earlier on Sunday and would have recaptured a place at the summit with a win but lacked their usual goal threat.

A United side shorn of confidence after a miserable week held on grimly for their point although they have now scored just once in their last eight visits to Liverpool.

The closest the hosts came to scoring was a Trent Alexander-Arnold shot that grazed the post, while Rasmus Hojlund had United’s best opportunity.

The visitors finished with 10 men after Diogo Dalot was sent off in stoppage time for two yellow cards — both for dissent.

Second-placed Liverpool have 38 points from 17 games with leaders Arsenal on 39, while United are seventh with 28.

Reuters