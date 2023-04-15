Liverpool Fined For Player Conduct In Loss To Man City

Liverpool have been fined £37,500 (US$46,900) by the Football Association after their players surrounded the referee during this month’s 4-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester City.
Several Liverpool players crowded around referee Simon Hooper as they pleaded for him to show City midfielder Rodri a second yellow card for a challenge on Cody Gakpo.
“The club admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and do not behave in a way which is improper,” the FA said in a statement on Friday (Apr 14).
“An independent regulatory commission imposed Liverpool FC’s fine following a subsequent hearing.”
More Stories
Medvedev Happy With Run In Monte Carlo Despite Quarter-Final Exit
Arsenal Keeper Ramsdale Made Progress ‘Against The Odds’ – Arteta
City Working ’24 hours’ To Keep Haaland Fit – Guardiola
Norway Will Not Send Fencers To Events Where Russia And Belarus Participate
Man Utd’s Martinez Out For Rest Of Season With Foot Injury
McIlroy Takes $3 Million Hit For Skipping Second Designated Event
Arsenal Denied Huge Win As Liverpool Hit Back To Draw
City’s Haaland On The Same Level As Messi, Ronaldo – Guardiola
Blues Coach McDonald Lauds Barrett Display After ‘Harsh’ Criticism
No Audience For Lyle As He Takes Final Bow On Golf’s Greatest Stage
Three Arrested Over Homophobic Chants At Wolves v Chelsea
Tsitsipas Raring To Go On Clay With Eyes On Third Monte Carlo Crown