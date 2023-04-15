iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Liverpool Fined For Player Conduct In Loss To Man City

Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
16 mins ago 1 min read

Liverpool have been fined £37,500 (US$46,900) by the Football Association after their players surrounded the referee during this month’s 4-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester City.

Several Liverpool players crowded around referee Simon Hooper as they pleaded for him to show City midfielder Rodri a second yellow card for a challenge on Cody Gakpo.

“The club admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and do not behave in a way which is improper,” the FA said in a statement on Friday (Apr 14).

“An independent regulatory commission imposed Liverpool FC’s fine following a subsequent hearing.”

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Medvedev Happy With Run In Monte Carlo Despite Quarter-Final Exit

1 min ago
2 min read

Arsenal Keeper Ramsdale Made Progress ‘Against The Odds’ – Arteta

3 mins ago
2 min read

City Working ’24 hours’ To Keep Haaland Fit – Guardiola

7 mins ago
1 min read

Norway Will Not Send Fencers To Events Where Russia And Belarus Participate

10 mins ago
1 min read

Man Utd’s Martinez Out For Rest Of Season With Foot Injury

12 mins ago
1 min read

McIlroy Takes $3 Million Hit For Skipping Second Designated Event

15 mins ago
3 min read

Arsenal Denied Huge Win As Liverpool Hit Back To Draw

5 days ago
1 min read

City’s Haaland On The Same Level As Messi, Ronaldo – Guardiola

6 days ago
2 min read

Blues Coach McDonald Lauds Barrett Display After ‘Harsh’ Criticism

6 days ago
3 min read

No Audience For Lyle As He Takes Final Bow On Golf’s Greatest Stage

6 days ago
1 min read

Three Arrested Over Homophobic Chants At Wolves v Chelsea

6 days ago
2 min read

Tsitsipas Raring To Go On Clay With Eyes On Third Monte Carlo Crown

6 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Medvedev Happy With Run In Monte Carlo Despite Quarter-Final Exit

1 min ago
2 min read

Arsenal Keeper Ramsdale Made Progress ‘Against The Odds’ – Arteta

3 mins ago
2 min read

City Working ’24 hours’ To Keep Haaland Fit – Guardiola

7 mins ago
1 min read

Norway Will Not Send Fencers To Events Where Russia And Belarus Participate

10 mins ago

Share