Liverpool Cruise To Win Over Nottingham Forest

Goals from Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Sunday that lifted the Reds to 23 points, three behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Jota finished off a quick counter-attack to break the deadlock in the 31st minute and celebrated by holding up the shirt of team mate Luis Diaz, who missed the game following the kidnapping of his parents in his native Colombia.

Liverpool’s second was a brilliant team goal as they sliced the Forest rearguard apart before Dominik Szoboszlai pulled the ball across the goal for Nunez to turn home.

Salah exploited a dreadful breakdown in communications to round off the scoring in the 77th minute.

Reuters