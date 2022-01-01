iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Liverpool Boss Klopp To Miss Chelsea Game Due To COVID-19

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

13 hours ago 1 min read

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp will miss Sunday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test, the Merseyside club said on Saturday.

Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will take charge at Stamford Bridge in the absence of Klopp, who is isolating after reporting mild symptoms.

“Testing of the entire first-team set-up has revealed no further positive cases within the playing squad in addition to the three confirmed by Klopp on Friday,” Liverpool said in a statement.

“Three backroom staff members have returned suspected positive results, however.”

On Friday, Klopp said that three players and some staff had tested positive for the virus but added that it was too early to ask the Premier League for a postponement.

The league has postponed 18 games, including Liverpool’s Boxing Day clash against Leeds United, since last month due to COVID-19 outbreaks and injuries at several clubs, leaving sides without enough players to fulfil fixtures.

Liverpool were without the services of Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Curtis Jones in recent weeks after they were forced into isolation due to suspected positive COVID-19 tests. The quartet returned to training earlier this week.

Liverpool are third in the league standings on 41 points from 18 games, a point behind second-placed Chelsea but with a game in hand.

Reuters

Share with your network!

More Stories

2 min read

Arsenal Bemoan VAR Inconsistency After City Defeat

11 mins ago
2 min read

Australia Eyeing Ashes Whitewash With Eye On WTC Final – Lyon

16 mins ago
2 min read

Crawley Prepared To Do Whatever It Takes To Play Third Ashes Test

20 mins ago
2 min read

Chelsea Can Compete With City’s ‘Winning Machine’ – Tuchel

22 mins ago
2 min read

Frenchman Humbert Stuns Medvedev At ATP Cup

25 mins ago
2 min read

Team Canada CEO “Worried” If Beijing Games Can Go Ahead As Planned

13 hours ago
3 min read

Sanchez Header Seals Late Win For Spurs At Watford

13 hours ago
1 min read

Late Rodri Goal Gives Man City Over Arsenal

13 hours ago
2 min read

Nadal Reaches Melbourne Ahead Of Australian Open

23 hours ago
2 min read

Man Utd Not Only About Ronaldo-Fernandes Partnership – Rangnick

23 hours ago
2 min read

Lukaku’s Comments On Being Unhappy At Chelsea Unhelpful -Tuchel

23 hours ago
2 min read

Ashes Shock Can Spur Young England Batters On – Thorpe

23 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

NICD Reports 9 818 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

5 mins ago
2 min read

Arsenal Bemoan VAR Inconsistency After City Defeat

11 mins ago
2 min read

Australia Eyeing Ashes Whitewash With Eye On WTC Final – Lyon

16 mins ago
2 min read

Crawley Prepared To Do Whatever It Takes To Play Third Ashes Test

20 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer