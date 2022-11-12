iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Liverpool Boss Klopp Handed Touchline Ban For Man City Outburst

REUTERS/Peter Powell
2 hours ago 1 min read

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash with Southampton after being given a one-match touchline ban by the Football Association for clashing with the assistant referee during last month’s win over Manchester City.

Klopp was shown a red card for confronting the official after forward Mohamed Salah was denied a free kick late in the second half at Anfield during Liverpool’s 1-0 victory on Oct. 16.

Klopp, who later apologised for his outburst, had initially been fined 30,000 pounds ($35,487.00) after accepting an improper conduct charge but the FA appealed against the punishment handed out by an independent regulatory commission.

“As a result, the Liverpool FC manager has been suspended from the touchline for one match with immediate effect… and warned as to his future conduct,” the FA said in a statement.

Liverpool are eighth in the standings with 19 points from as many games while Southampton are 18th with 12 points, having played a game more.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Magnussen Takes Stunning First F1 Pole For Haas In Brazil

2 hours ago
2 min read

Martial Key To United’s Top Four Hopes – Ten Hag

2 hours ago
2 min read

Magnussen’s Stunning Pole Is Soup For Steiner

2 hours ago
1 min read

FIFA To Set Up New Performance Analysis Service For World Cup

2 hours ago
2 min read

Fati In But Thiago And De Gea Left Out Of Spain World Cup Squad

2 hours ago
1 min read

Mercedes F1 team suspends partnership with FTX

2 hours ago
3 min read

Brazil To Clinch Sixth World Cup In Qatar – Market Analysts

2 hours ago
3 min read

Argentina Stun Rusty England At Twickenham

6 days ago
3 min read

Emery Enjoys Winning Start As Villa End Man United’s Unbeaten Run

6 days ago
1 min read

Gabriel Goal At Chelsea Sends Arsenal Back To The Top

6 days ago
1 min read

Kenya Sweeps New York City Marathon In Punishing Heat

6 days ago
2 min read

South Africa Deserve Better After World Cup Exit – Boucher

6 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Magnussen Takes Stunning First F1 Pole For Haas In Brazil

2 hours ago
2 min read

Martial Key To United’s Top Four Hopes – Ten Hag

2 hours ago
2 min read

Magnussen’s Stunning Pole Is Soup For Steiner

2 hours ago
1 min read

Liverpool Boss Klopp Handed Touchline Ban For Man City Outburst

2 hours ago

Share