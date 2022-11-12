Liverpool Boss Klopp Handed Touchline Ban For Man City Outburst

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash with Southampton after being given a one-match touchline ban by the Football Association for clashing with the assistant referee during last month’s win over Manchester City.
Klopp was shown a red card for confronting the official after forward Mohamed Salah was denied a free kick late in the second half at Anfield during Liverpool’s 1-0 victory on Oct. 16.
Klopp, who later apologised for his outburst, had initially been fined 30,000 pounds ($35,487.00) after accepting an improper conduct charge but the FA appealed against the punishment handed out by an independent regulatory commission.
“As a result, the Liverpool FC manager has been suspended from the touchline for one match with immediate effect… and warned as to his future conduct,” the FA said in a statement.
Liverpool are eighth in the standings with 19 points from as many games while Southampton are 18th with 12 points, having played a game more.
