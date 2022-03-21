iAfrica

Focusing on audience engagement and challenging expectations, the latest iteration of Cape Town’s Live Art Festival is now under way. The brainchild of the Institute for Creative Arts, it brings a wealth of talents together to perform and interact with spectators with a goal of advancing art and questioning convention. Christian Etongo’s plays Ngan Ngan, a shaman who must stage a symbolic restitution of a totem pole that has been stolen by another clan, in Totem. Etongo’s complex compilations transcribe myth and ritual to establish a new concept of culture. Manoko Tlhako’s ‘Gae ga go laelwe’ draws on an idiomatic Sepedi expression that suggests one can never truly leave home. Tlhako draws on the anonymous quote: “Our lives are not our own. From womb to tomb, we are bound to others, past and present. And by each crime and every kindness, we birth our future”. Night-owls will relish the co-created and immersive experience of Do It Together (DIT) Manual for Nighttime Assemblies, aimed at creating big changes while taking part in an overnight activity or sleepover.

SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA

