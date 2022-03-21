Focusing on audience engagement and challenging expectations, the latest iteration of Cape Town’s Live Art Festival is now under way. The brainchild of the Institute for Creative Arts, it brings a wealth of talents together to perform and interact with spectators with a goal of advancing art and questioning convention. Christian Etongo’s plays Ngan Ngan, a shaman who must stage a symbolic restitution of a totem pole that has been stolen by another clan, in Totem. Etongo’s complex compilations transcribe myth and ritual to establish a new concept of culture. Manoko Tlhako’s ‘Gae ga go laelwe’ draws on an idiomatic Sepedi expression that suggests one can never truly leave home. Tlhako draws on the anonymous quote: “Our lives are not our own. From womb to tomb, we are bound to others, past and present. And by each crime and every kindness, we birth our future”. Night-owls will relish the co-created and immersive experience of Do It Together (DIT) Manual for Nighttime Assemblies, aimed at creating big changes while taking part in an overnight activity or sleepover.
