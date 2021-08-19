Little By Little – Another Little Book With A Big Message About Investing

Foord Asset Management launches a second children’s picture book in their unique Teach Your Child to Invest financial literacy series which aims to teach children (and their parents) the basic concepts of investing.



Authored by communications manager Christina Castle and illustrated by Carla Kreuser, Little by little tells the tale of Anele, a young squirrel, who learns that saving and investing takes time and lots and lots of patience. Little by little follows on from the first book in the series, More than enough, in which Anele learns about the importance of saving enough to eat, to enjoy, to share, to save and to grow for the years to come.



Financial literacy is a life skill. “Research has shown that by the age of three, children can grasp basic money concepts” explains Foord Asset Management director Brendan Africa. “And that by the age of seven most children have already established lifelong money habits. By starting young, we have a greater chance of creating a culture of saving and investing among South Africans.”



“These books make it so easy for children to understand the core principles of investing. They explore concepts such as time, saving, income generation, compounding, diversification, risk, patience and investing for the long term, without the use of jargon.”



“The response to these books has been overwhelming,” continues Africa. “We have come to realise that we are not the only ones who believe just how important it is to start the conversation with children about investing from a young age. We are committed to ensuring that all South Africans learn this valuable life skill and have to date distributed over 80 000 books across the country.”



Like More than enough, Little by little will be translated into Afrikaans, isiXhosa and isiZulu. The books are available free to schools, libraries and community centres in South Africa, as well as anyone else who is keen to create a culture of investing for their children. Both books are available in hard copy from the Foord office in Cape Town. You can also access the PDF and enjoy the listen and read along version here: https://foord.co.za/insights/publications/teach-your-child-to-invest.

