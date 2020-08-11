iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Litigating the Right to Education in South Africa: An Overview of Some of the Most Important Cases of the Last Ten Years

20 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The basic education system in South Africa is steeped in a history of systemic inequality that was institutionalised by the apartheid government. This created a clear divide between the good quality of education provided to white learners and the underfunded, abysmal education provided to black learners in the country. Twenty-six years after the first democratic election, the remnants of apartheid education’s dual system in which a minority of learners benefit from good quality education, while the majority of learners in the country were taught in schools that lack the basic resources to ensure academic success, continues. This exasperates and perpetuates the inequalities in the country and has created another generation of young people who struggle to secure employment and who are unable to access tertiary education as a result of the poor education they received in the first eighteen years of their lives.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

CAR’s Previously Conjoined Twins Baptised by Pope Francis

1 min ago
1 min read

Squeezing Dos Santos Out of Angola’s SOEs

3 mins ago
1 min read

Kenyan Non-profit Changes Gears to Yield Better Results for Farmers

5 mins ago
1 min read

How One Man and his Cellphone in Canada Rescued a Group of Africans Stuck in China

7 mins ago
1 min read

Mogadishu Foils Al Shabaab Prison Break

10 mins ago
1 min read

A Coastal City in Benin Restores Monuments from the Slave Trade Era

13 mins ago
1 min read

How to Achieve Successful Blue Growth in Africa

23 mins ago
1 min read

Windhoek Hopes to Catch a Big Fish to Finance its Fight Against the Pandemic

26 mins ago
1 min read

Scenario Planning Tool Shows the Effects of COVID-19 in the Sahel

29 mins ago
1 min read

The Moroccan Athlete Who Inspired a Generation

22 hours ago
1 min read

A Model of Culturally Relevant and Sustainable African Design

22 hours ago
1 min read

PR Training for African Founders

22 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

CAR’s Previously Conjoined Twins Baptised by Pope Francis

1 min ago
1 min read

Squeezing Dos Santos Out of Angola’s SOEs

3 mins ago
1 min read

Kenyan Non-profit Changes Gears to Yield Better Results for Farmers

5 mins ago
1 min read

How One Man and his Cellphone in Canada Rescued a Group of Africans Stuck in China

7 mins ago