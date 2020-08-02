Liquor Industry says Government Should Prepare To Lift Ban

The liquor industry on Sunday said government should start preparing for lifting the alcohol ban following recommendations by the South African Medical Research Council.
The sector has welcomed suggestions from the council that the ban should be lifted because there is no severe pressure on hospital beds set aside to treat COVID-19 patients.
The National Liquor Traders Council and the Beer Association are among the organisations that have made submissions to lift the prohibition.
The industry said over 100,000 jobs have been affected by the liquor ban and has requested that government defers the payment of R5 billion currently due to the South African Revenue Service until the ban on alcohol sales has been lifted.
