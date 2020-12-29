iAfrica

Liquor Industry Calls For Alcohol Ban Review

The alcohol industry says it is worried after President Cyril Ramaphosa reinstated the ban on the sale, distribution, and transportation of alcohol.

It says it understands the need to save lives, but the ban should be reviewed regularly.

Ramaphosa says reckless behaviour by drunk people increases the spread of COVID-19 and that accidents and violence related to alcohol use makes use of valuable hospital resources.

The sale of alcohol from retail outlets and the on-site consumption of alcohol will not be permitted. The distribution and transportation will be prohibited with exceptions.

According to the president, the regulations may be reviewed within the next few weeks if there is a sustained decline in infections and hospital admissions.

