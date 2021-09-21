iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Liquor Bill Won’t Change People’s Drinking Habits

Beer. Picture: Matan Segev/Pexels.com

12 hours ago 1 min read

Five years has passed and finally the Liquor Products Amendment Bill has been signed into law.

The Bill, which is now an Act, was tabled in Parliament in July 2016.

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance director Maurice Smithers on Tuesday said the Bill was more product-orientated.

“This is not be the Holy Grail that we are looking for. This is a Bill that is drafted by the Department of Agriculture; it is intended just to ensure that what we drink in the country has got the right ingredients in it. That is what it says it is,” he said.

He said while this was important, it was not going to actually change people’s drinking habits.

“It does open the opportunity to deal with certain big challenges; there are clauses there for example about the importance of alcohol that you have to have a permit to input anything that has more than 0.5% alcohol,” Smithers added.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

IEC Lauds Its Online Registration Platform

12 hours ago
1 min read

Bathabile Dlamini Perjury Case Postponed

12 hours ago
Jacob Zuma
1 min read

Zuma, Thales Case Back In PMB Court

12 hours ago
1 min read

Accused SA Mother Remanded In Custody For Murder Of Her Three Children

2 days ago
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 108th birthday celebration in Kimberley on 11 January 2020.
1 min read

Ramaphosa Confident Of Mpumalanga Votes

2 days ago
1 min read

SA To Ramp Up Efforts To Get Removed From UK Red List

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 2 281 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

De Lille Looking To Old Stomping Ground

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Pays Tribute To Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 286 New COVID-19 Cases in SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Petition Launched To Have SA Removed From UK Travel Red List

4 days ago
2 min read

SA Records 3 648 New COVID-19 Cases

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

IEC Lauds Its Online Registration Platform

12 hours ago
1 min read

Liquor Bill Won’t Change People’s Drinking Habits

12 hours ago
1 min read

Bathabile Dlamini Perjury Case Postponed

12 hours ago
Jacob Zuma
1 min read

Zuma, Thales Case Back In PMB Court

12 hours ago