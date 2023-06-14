(COMESA) Region With A New Fibre Route To Johannesburg

Liquid Dataport and Angola Telecom have allowed organisations and people in Angola access to high speed connectivity, offering numerous advantages and fostering direct commerce corridors

Liquid Dataport, a business of Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid) (www.Liquid.Tech), a pan-African technology group, and Angola Telecom, the leading fixed network operator in Angola, announces a new terrestrial fibre route between Luanda, Angola to Johannesburg, South Africa, via DRC, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The addition of this route to Liquid’s regional fibre backbone is a significant addition to its existing 110,000 km network, providing its regional customers’ access to high-speed connectivity at affordable costs.

Hon. Mário Oliveira, Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication, said, “We have made significant investments in our telecommunications sector over the last 25 years, which includes terrestrial, submarine and even satellite connectivity. We understand the crucial role played by Public-Private Partnerships, and that is why we have new laws in place that support and offer attractive incentives for international players like Liquid Dataport that help drive our national focus towards the IT-driven modernisation of Angola. The partnership between Angola Telecom and Liquid Dataport has also allowed us to enjoy seamless connectivity with other countries in COMESA and South Africa, supporting long-term growth in our economies”.

With this investment, Liquid Dataport and Angola Telecom have allowed organisations and people in Angola access to high-speed connectivity, offering numerous advantages and fostering direct commerce corridors. This route traverses through Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), Zimbabwe, Zambia, and South Africa.

While the route caters to the high demand from wholesale customers, Liquid Dataport has partnered with Angola Telecom to provide enterprises and SMEs in the country with access to high-speed connectivity and even direct connectivity to data centres in Johannesburg.

Adilson Dos Santos, CEO of Angola Telecom, says, “There is a conscious drive towards making the internet more popular, as currently, the internet penetration in Angola is only 5 million people. Angola Telecom and Liquid Dataport have been able to work seamlessly for over two years with each other as we are working towards a common goal. Through our National Rural Telecommunication Plan, we want to ensure that connectivity is available to citizens in the remotest parts of the country. We are excited to see the fruits of this partnership lead to increased contribution of the ICT sector to national GDP”.

Liquid Dataport’s investment in this cutting-edge route aligns with its broader vision of establishing an extensive network of fibre routes throughout Africa. With an impressive network spanning multiple countries, including South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Nigeria, the company is working towards a connected Africa that fuels innovation, drives economic growth, and fosters socio-economic development that leaves no one behind.

The investment in infrastructure and strategic alliances ensures that Liquid remains at the forefront of driving technological advancement and innovation across the African continent. “Our continuous investment into our ‘One Africa Digital Network’ provides customers with access to major data centres in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and now Angola, ensuring that African data never has to leave our shores. Our unwavering dedication to expanding the horizons of connectivity in Africa will empower businesses to unlock unprecedented opportunities for growth, collaborate on a global scale, and harness the immense potential of digital technologies,” concluded David Eurin, CEO of Liquid Dataport.

