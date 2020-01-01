iAfrica

Lions Skipper Says Job Is Only One Third Completed

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

5 mins ago

British & Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones is warning of a South Africa backlash after the tourists went ahead at the weekend in the test series with a well-earned 22-17 win in Cape Town.

In the first of three successive tests at the Cape Town stadium, the Lions fought back after being 12-3 down at halftime to the world champions Springboks on Saturday.

“Knowing the calibre of the player and the attitude our opposition have, we have to be better again, first and foremost within ourselves. But we also have to deal with what we know is going to come next weekend,” Jones told reporters on Sunday.

“We know what we’ve achieved but we also know what we haven’t achieved. There is still plenty to do and this is a three-test series,” said the 35-year-old Jones, who played the entire game despite dislocating his shoulder only a month ago.

“There were smiles after the game. In any sport, you have to enjoy moments like this as they don’t come round very often. But the focus will come pretty quickly on Sunday and Monday when we’re straight back into it,” he added.

“We are only a third done and that message has already been planted. It’s a time for everyone to take stock of where we are and be ready to move on to next weekend.”

Jones said the Lions had not panicked after four penalties put the Boks nine points ahead at halftime.

“We were pretty composed at halftime. I wouldn’t say disappointed, probably more frustrated by the fact we put pressure on ourselves.

“Our kicking game got better in the second-half and the set piece became prevalent, so we can be pleased. But there are definitely things to work on from the early part of the game,” Jones added.

Reuters

