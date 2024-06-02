Lions Miss Out On Play-Off Place After loss To Stormers

The Emirates Lions have been edged out of a Vodacom United Rugby Championship play-off spot following a 29-24 defeat to the DHL Stormers in Cape Town.

Despite earning a losing bonus point which briefly raised their hopes, the Lions ended their campaign with 50 points, their playoff ambitions dashed by the Ospreys’ subsequent five-point victory in Cardiff.

The match was marked by controversy when Stormers’ Angelo Davids received a red card for a high tackle but still saw his team narrowly defeat the Lions in the season’s final regular game.

Davids was dismissed in the 48th minute for a high challenge on Sanele Nohamba, delivering a shoulder-led tackle to the head of the Lions’ fly-half, who was in the process of catching a high ball.

This incident overshadowed Davids’ 25th birthday, during which he had scored a try but later his aggressive play resulted in Nohamba’s knockout, sidelining him for the remainder of an intense match between these South African rivals.

Earlier in the match, Davids had a significant collision with Rabz Maxwane, which, due to Maxwane’s poor tackling technique, led to Maxwane leaving the field with a head injury.

The game kicked off with high energy as Andre-Hugo Venter and Francke Horn scored for the Stormers, while the Lions responded with a maul try by JC Pretorius. Jordan Hendrikse’s successful kicks gave the Lions a slight edge.

After Davids’ ejection, his replacement, Marius Louw, was yellow-carded for instigating a brawl, inflamed by the tackle on Nohamba.

Evan Roos then dramatically broke through the Lions’ defense to score, but Hendrikse’s fourth penalty put the Lions ahead again.

Despite being down a player, the Stormers mounted a comeback, with Adre Smith scoring a crucial try from close range in the final minutes to secure a dramatic win.

Vodacom Man of the Match

JC Pretorius was spotlighted for his dynamic play, rooted in his experience with South Africa’s Blitzboks. His prowess was evident as he kept the Lions competitive until the end at DHL Stadium, particularly with a powerful maul try in the first half.

Play of the Match

The game-changing moment came just after Davids’ red card. Roos’ spectacular solo effort invigorated the Stormers, as he broke free from a tackle, powering through 30 meters to score, a pivotal play that underscored their resolve to win despite the numerical disadvantage.