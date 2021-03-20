Lions Edge Ellis Park Try-Feast

Share with your network!

Tiaan Swanepoel kicked an injury-time penalty to secure the Lions a thrilling 43-40 win over the Sharks at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The teams scored six tries each in an entertaining and fast-paced encounter, with Swanepoel’s kick the only time either team aimed a penalty at goal.

It came well into the referee’s additional time.

However, both teams should celebrate the entertainment value of the game, rather than the final outcome.

