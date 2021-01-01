iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Lions Decider Brings More Pressure Than World Cup Final – Kolisi

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

2 hours ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi says next Saturday’s series decider against the British & Irish Lions in Cape Town is potentially more important than their Rugby World Cup final win over England two years ago.

The Springboks levelled the three-match series with a bruising, ill-tempered 27-9 second-test victory over the Lions on Saturday, an ugly contest which stretched over two hours with a large number of stoppages for contentious Television Match Official referrals.

A loss for the Boks would have meant a series defeat and that desperation from both sides, with the Lions hoping to complete the job, showed in a bitty display that at times threatened to boil over.

“It was the same pressure we felt at the World Cup, but now it is a bit more because this (a Lions series) only happens every 12 years,” Kolisi told reporters.

“It’s game on. We are going to go again. Nothing is different. We are just going to try and do what we did today even harder.

“Nothing will change for us. We’ve just got to do things better, and in the set-piece try and win more of our balls and get more dominance in the scrums. Work harder off the ball. And it’s all about who can control the kicking game.”

South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus had launched an offensive on the match officials following the 22-17 first test loss, and there were plenty of contentious decisions again, though this time they appeared to favour the Boks.

Not least was a potential red card for wing Cheslin Kolbe when he upended Lions scrumhalf Conor Murray in the air, but instead got away with a yellow.

Kolisi said the players had put the controversy around Erasmus’s statements to one side and focused only on what they could do on the field.

“As a team, we go back to what we know with the systems, the structures of the team, working on fixes. Every individual looks at what they need to do.

“That’s what we went to because you can’t control everything, but what we can apply on the field, that’s what we focused on.”

Kolisi had said he did not get the same “respect” as Lions counterpart Alun Wyn Jones in the first test from Australian referee Nic Berry, but praised New Zealander Ben O’Keeffe for his performance on Saturday.

“Today was better. I went to Ben before, it was great working with him. He came to me afterwards and said ‘Thank you’. (Assistant) Mathieu (Raynal) as well, the ref for next week.”

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Organisers Probe Drinking Incident As Tokyo Sizzles

2 hours ago
1 min read

Villa Reach Agreement With Leverkusen Over Bailey Transfer

2 hours ago
2 min read

Verstappen Frustration Boils Over As Hamilton Takes Pole In Hungary

2 hours ago
2 min read

Biles Withdraws From Floor Event Final

2 hours ago
3 min read

Dominant Second Half Sees Boks Beat Lions To Level Series

14 hours ago
3 min read

Hamilton Leads Mercedes Front Row Lockout

17 hours ago
2 min read

Brilliant Thompson-Herah Leads Jamaican Sweep In 100m

18 hours ago
2 min read

Russia Emboldened To Continue Cheating – USADA chief

1 day ago
2 min read

Djokovic Inconsolable After Golden Slam Dream Ends

1 day ago
2 min read

France And New Zealand Through To Gold Medal Match

1 day ago
2 min read

Henshaw Expects ‘Emotionally Driven’ Springboks In Second Test

1 day ago
2 min read

Red Bull’s Hamilton Criticism Below The Belt – Wolff

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

US Vaccine Donation Arrives In SA

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 12 528 New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago
2 min read

Lions Decider Brings More Pressure Than World Cup Final – Kolisi

2 hours ago
4 min read

Organisers Probe Drinking Incident As Tokyo Sizzles

2 hours ago