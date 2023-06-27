LinkedIn’s Top Companies South Africa List

The LinkedIn Top Companies ranking utilises unique LinkedIn data to measure different aspects of career progression. It provides insights into companies excelling in fostering employee growth, offering valuable information on career advancement opportunities, upskilling, and more. By examining employee progression within and beyond a company, this list uncovers organisations providing the best platforms for career advancement. When compiling the Top Companies South Africa list, LinkedIn also considers factors such as attrition and layoffs. To ensure ranking integrity, companies that laid off 10% or more of their workforce or experienced attrition rates exceeding 10% between January 1, 2022, and the list launch date are ineligible for inclusion. This approach ensures recognition only for companies with a proven track record of supporting employees and maintaining stable work environments.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER