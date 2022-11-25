Lindiwe Sisulu Disputes ANC Top 6 Nominations

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has lodged a dispute following the formal announcement of the ANC’s Top 6 nominations.
In a letter addressed to Electoral Committee chair Kgalema Motlanthe and Electoral Committee members, Sisulu states that the filed nominations do not correlate with data given during the announcement.
She is demanding to know what exactly happened to the list of candidates or requests to see the raw data.
The nominations for the party’s Top 6 excluded Sisulu, who didn’t garner enough support to run for party president.
Sisulu hopes the committee will examine the processes which have been followed.
