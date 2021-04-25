Lindani Myeni’s Body To Be Repatriated

Lindani Myeni’s body is expected back in South Africa on Friday.
The former rugby player was shot and killed by police in Hawaii.
The officers were called following an alleged burglary.
Circumstances around Myeni’s death remain sketchy.
That’s despite footage from body cameras worn by the police documenting the incident
Myeni’s family is pursuing a lawsuit against authorities for wrongful death.
