Limpopo’s ANC Provincial Executive Committee Support President Cyril Ramaphosa For a Second Term

15 seconds ago

Limpopo’s ANC provincial executive committee agreed on Monday to support President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term at the party’s December conference.

The PEC decision comes just days before the start of branch nomination processes for ANC top positions on Wednesday.

At the ANC’s December conference, the PEC agreed to support Ramaphosa for a second term, according to ANC Limpopo spokesperson Jimmy Machaka.

“Four critical decisions were made as a result of the meeting.”One is to back Ramaphosa for a second term as ANC president. “We believe he is the best candidate to lead the project renewal,” he said.

On Saturday, ANC Mpumalanga chairperson Mandla Ndlovu endorsed Ramaphosa for a second term.

If Ramaphosa wins the provincial nomination after branch processes are completed, he will be on the ballot for the December conference.

While the ANC in Limpopo has stated that its branches will support Ramaphosa for a second term, a clear indication of the president’s level of support will be evident only after the majority of the party’s branches complete nomination processes.



After Mathabatha demoted two political rivals in a cabinet reshuffle following the conference, this decision meant that a second shake-up of the Limpopo administration was imminent.

