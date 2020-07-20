Limpopo Mother Due In Court After ‘Forcing’ Toddler To Drink Booze, Smoke Dagga

A Limpopo mother was arrested at the weekend after allegedly forcing her toddler to drink alcohol and smoke dagga.
Video clips of the incident went viral on social media, with many demanding action.
Police arrested the 21-year-old woman on Saturday, along with another person who allegedly took part in the abuse.
The pair are expected in court on Monday morning.
More Stories
2 People Arrested In Pretoria For Breaking Lockdown Funeral Regulations
Struggling Restaurant Owners Plan To Protest Govt’s Lockdown Regulations
Govt Expected To Give Clarity On Schooling During Covid-19
4 Suspects Held After Khayelitsha Covid-19 Treatment Facility Torched In Protest
South Africa’s Covid-19 Death Toll Passes 5,000
Govt Considering Independent SAA Board – Gordhan