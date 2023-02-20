iAfrica

Limpopo MEC condemns violence and home torching in Gumbu village

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Florence Radzilani condemned the violence in Gumbu Village, near Masisi, where angry residents set fire to approximately 15 houses.

Radzilani said it was concerning that during the unrest, police vehicles were set ablaze.

According to reports, the violence was sparked by the assassination of a local village chief earlier this week.

The MEC stated that since the incident, more police, including the Tactical Response Team (TRT), have been deployed to quell the violence.

“The MEC stated that community members should allow law enforcement officers to do their jobs, and anyone who undermines the authority of the police should face the full force of the law,” said Vongani Chauke, a department spokesperson.

