Limpopo MEC condemns violence and home torching in Gumbu village

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Florence Radzilani condemned the violence in Gumbu Village, near Masisi, where angry residents set fire to approximately 15 houses.
Radzilani said it was concerning that during the unrest, police vehicles were set ablaze.
According to reports, the violence was sparked by the assassination of a local village chief earlier this week.
The MEC stated that since the incident, more police, including the Tactical Response Team (TRT), have been deployed to quell the violence.
“The MEC stated that community members should allow law enforcement officers to do their jobs, and anyone who undermines the authority of the police should face the full force of the law,” said Vongani Chauke, a department spokesperson.
More Stories
Heavy rain adds to the strain on the power grid: Eskom
Masemola, SA’s top cop, insists that progress is being made against gun violence.
Residents blame Rand Water for the’man-made’ floods in the Vaal
Outa Fears Karpowership Deal Will Be Pushed Through
Ramaphosa Arrives In Ethiopia Ahead Of African Union Summit
President Defends State Of Disaster
Winde Wants R1bn For Energy Crisis
Government Concerned Over Gun Violence
COPE Says Ramaphosa Has Failed
No Answers For Families Devastated By Limpopo Horror Crash
20 Killed In Limpopo Bus Crash
State Of Disaster Declared Over Floods