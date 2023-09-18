Limpopo Crash Death Toll Rises to 22

Florence Radzilani, Limpopo’s MEC for Transport and Community Safety, is due to receive a comprehensive report on the weekend incident that killed 22 people on Monday.

On Sunday, on the R572 in the Vhembe District, a bus conveying workers to a mine collided head-on with a truck.

The workers were on their way to a De Beers-owned mine, the country’s largest diamond mine.

Twenty people perished at the spot, and two died later in the hospital.

The MEC was on the site early on Monday and is now on her way to the mine to obtain a complete report, according to her spokesperson.