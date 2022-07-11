iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Limpopo Confirms First Monkeypox Case

Pixabay

15 seconds ago 1 min read

The Health Department in Limpopo says the case of monkeypox is that of a 42-year-old male tourist from Switzerland, who is on holiday in the province.

This brings the officially known number of monkey pox cases in South Africa to three.

The patient’s symptoms include a rash, muscle ache and fatigue.

Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba says three contacts have already been identified, but show no symptoms at the moment.

Ramathuba is calling on the public to remain calm and continue wearing masks as a precaution.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ramaphosa Sends Condolences After Tavern Violence Claims Multiple Lives

5 mins ago
1 min read

Cele To Receive Report On Deadly Tavern Shootings

8 mins ago
1 min read

National Taxi Alliance Pleads With Government To Help Ease Economic Blow

15 mins ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Public Protector’s Office Won’t Fund Mkhwebane’s Suspension Appeal

3 days ago
1 min read

Saftu Plans National Strike

3 days ago
1 min read

Gordhan warns of State Capture 2.0

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 463 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

DA Asks Government For Clarity Around Electricity Exports

4 days ago
1 min read

ANC To Review Cadre Deployment

4 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 657 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 days ago
1 min read

R1bn Needed To Fund New Wage Deal With Workers – Eskom

5 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Eases Power Cuts But Warns It’s A Long Road To Recovery

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Limpopo Confirms First Monkeypox Case

15 seconds ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Sends Condolences After Tavern Violence Claims Multiple Lives

5 mins ago
1 min read

Cele To Receive Report On Deadly Tavern Shootings

8 mins ago
1 min read

National Taxi Alliance Pleads With Government To Help Ease Economic Blow

15 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer