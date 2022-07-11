Limpopo Confirms First Monkeypox Case

The Health Department in Limpopo says the case of monkeypox is that of a 42-year-old male tourist from Switzerland, who is on holiday in the province.

This brings the officially known number of monkey pox cases in South Africa to three.

The patient’s symptoms include a rash, muscle ache and fatigue.

Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba says three contacts have already been identified, but show no symptoms at the moment.

Ramathuba is calling on the public to remain calm and continue wearing masks as a precaution.

