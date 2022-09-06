iAfrica

Limpopo ANC Endorses Ramphosa For Second Term

The African National Congress in Limpopo has endorsed party president Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term in office.

It’s also recommended that Paul Mashatile be elected as his deputy.

This is ahead of the ANC’s much anticipated December elective conference.

A statement by the party’s provincial executive committee, which was released Monday night following its meeting, also proposes that its current chair Stanley Mathabatha be elected as ANC national chairperson.

ANC members will take to nomination processes this week, picking leaders they want to see take the organisation toward the 2024 general elections.

