Limpopo ActionSA Asks Police To Probe EFF’s Malema & Shivambu Over VBS Claims

ActionSA in Limpopo has requested a police investigation into Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), citing allegations of their involvement with the defunct VBS Bank.

The request follows revelations from a leaked affidavit by the bank’s convicted former chairperson, Tshifhiwa Matodzi. Matodzi, who has been sentenced to 495 years but is expected to serve 15, admitted to 33 charges including theft, fraud, money laundering, and racketeering. He claimed he provided kickbacks to the politicians to prevent them from casting the bank in a negative light.

According to Matodzi, payments to the EFF included R5 million and monthly donations of R1 million, aiming to suppress negative media coverage.

Victor Mothemela, the provincial chairperson for ActionSA, emphasized the need for an urgent investigation by specialized police into the two EFF leaders.

“It is clear that the hallow assertion made by the EFF’s president, Malema, and EFF deputy president, Shivambu, claiming they were not involved in the theft of municipal and pensioner funds stored at VBS are effectively refuted by Matodzi’s sworn confession.”