Lilongwe is Taking a Closer Look at Who is Granted Asylum

Malawi’s government has started revoking citizenship of refugees and asylum-seekers who they say obtained their status fraudulently. Officials say the campaign is aimed at flushing out criminals from other countries, including Rwandan genocide suspects. But critics say the program is too broad and will ensnare legitimate refugees. Minister of Homeland Security Zikhale Ng’oma told a televised news conference Monday that Malawi received a request from Rwanda to help track down about 55 criminals wanted for various charges who are staying in Malawi. Ng’oma said the fugitives could not be found easily because they might have changed their identities and started using Malawian names. As part of the manhunt, he said, the government is revoking passports and citizenships that were fraudulently obtained.
SOURCE: VOA
Malawi’s government has started revoking citizenship of refugees and asylum-seekers who they say obtained their status fraudulently. Officials say the campaign is aimed at flushing out criminals from other countries, including Rwandan genocide suspects. But critics say the program is too broad and will ensnare legitimate refugees. Minister of Homeland Security Zikhale Ng’oma told a televised news conference Monday that Malawi received a request from Rwanda to help track down about 55 criminals wanted for various charges who are staying in Malawi. Ng’oma said the fugitives could not be found easily because they might have changed their identities and started using Malawian names. As part of the manhunt, he said, the government is revoking passports and citizenships that were fraudulently obtained.
More Stories
A Great Recognition for the Work of Female Peace Builders in Cameroon
Could An Online Gathering Solve South Africa’s Putin Problem?
Calls For African Countries to Create Champions in Key Sectors
Times Higher Education Impact Ranks University of Johannesburg as on Track to Reach SDGs
Ghana’s Appetite for Hand-me-downs Ends Up in Crucial Waterways
Tanzania and Australia Forge Closer Ties in the Mining and Energy Industries
Kenyans Bemoan Plans to Raise Taxes
Building a Dynamic Ecosystem of Innovative Entrepreneurs and Startups in Libya
What Happened to Cause Musicians to Leave Ethiopia?
Rukky Ladoja & Building a Responsible Nigerian Fashion Brand
How to Write About Africa: Collected Works’ Shows Binyavanga Wainaina’s Legacy
Amapiano to the World: The Next Cultural Shift in Mainstream Music