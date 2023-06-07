iAfrica

Lilongwe is Taking a Closer Look at Who is Granted Asylum

3 hours ago

Malawi’s government has started revoking citizenship of refugees and asylum-seekers who they say obtained their status fraudulently. Officials say the campaign is aimed at flushing out criminals from other countries, including Rwandan genocide suspects. But critics say the program is too broad and will ensnare legitimate refugees. Minister of Homeland Security Zikhale Ng’oma told a televised news conference Monday that Malawi received a request from Rwanda to help track down about 55 criminals wanted for various charges who are staying in Malawi. Ng’oma said the fugitives could not be found easily because they might have changed their identities and started using Malawian names. As part of the manhunt, he said, the government is revoking passports and citizenships that were fraudulently obtained.
SOURCE: VOA

