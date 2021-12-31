iAfrica

Lifting Of Curfew A Huge Relief – CoCT

4 mins ago 1 min read

The City of Cape Town said that government’s decision to lift the curfew and other lockdown restrictions was long overdue, describing it as a huge relief to the hospitality and tourism sectors.

The City of Cape Town’s MMC for economic growth, Alderman James Vos, said that after hearing for months from small businesses hit by lockdown restrictions that they needed every hour of trading to help staff make ends meet, goverment’s decision comes as a welcome reprieve.

Meanwhile, the Restaurant Association of South Africa’s Wendy Alberts said that the move had restored faith in government’s commitment towards rebuilding the economy.

She’s called on South Africans to uphold COVID safety measures by visiting establishments that practice social distancing and all the protocols.

