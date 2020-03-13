Lifestyle By Design – For The Durban Homemaker

Share with your network!

Decorex Durban is set to take place at the Durban Exhibition Centre from the 19th to the 22nd of March 2020, and it promises to showcase an array of exciting home décor exhibits and features. This year’s Decorex Durban theme is ‘Lifestyle by Design’ – suggesting that, just as people decorate their homes according to personal taste, they also design their lives on their own terms.



As KwaZulu-Natal’s premier décor event, Decorex Durban is all about promoting eThekwini’s local interior designers. Some of the best and brightest in the interiors industry will be celebrating everything ‘Durban’ at the Durban Exhibition Centre – giving attendees a sneak-peak into the local culture and community through the medium of decor.



Decorex Durban’s ‘Lifestyle by Design’ theme promises to school attendees on how to effectively incorporate up-to-date interior design trends and stylish décor into their lives and living spaces. In the on-site Trend House, Anita Bloom, the Creative Director of Decorex Africa, has collaborated with household brand Mobelli Furniture & Living in order to show those in attendance how to localise new interior trends and express them with Durban flair.



Guests will be able to peruse the “rooms” of this model home and fully immerse themselves in a decor trend experience. Not only will guests get to see how to create vibrant living spaces, but they will also get to ‘peak behind the curtain’ into the creative processes of the Decorex team – discovering why the experts in the field select certain pieces to complement a particular room style.



Whilst the interior of a home is important, the exterior space acts as an extension of the indoor space. Attendees will leave Decorex Durban with the ability to effortlessly incorporate equipment, cutting-edge technology and landscaping features into their gardens, with the end result being a setting that is sure to get you outside more!



After whetting the appetite for décor at these key features, guests will find so much more to love as they explore the rest of the show…



For more information about Decorex Africa 2020:

Please visit https://decorex.co.za/ , contact +27 (0)11 549 8300 or email decorexinfo@reedexpoafrica.co.za.



