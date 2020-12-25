Lifeguards Attacked At KZN Beach

Share with your network!

Lifesaving South Africa has condemned attacks on lifeguards, after a video emerged of the rescuers being beaten up by some beachgoers.

The incident took place at Margate Beach, in KwaZulu-Natal.

Some four holidaymakers are expected to appear in the Ramsgate Magistrate’s court following the brawl.

