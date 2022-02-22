iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Life for Many African Footballers Who Aspire to Successful Careers Overseas

2 hours ago 1 min read

Migration has long been an important livelihood strategy in many African countries. Migrating through football has more recently come to be viewed by increasing numbers of young people as a viable route to significantly improving their life chances. This trend is a consequence of multiple intersecting factors, ranging from economic precarity, a declining faith in education and a weak local football industry. The commercialisation of football economies in Europe and some Asian countries over the last 30 years has made them prized destinations for aspiring African migrant footballers. Thousands of African talents have tried to follow in the footsteps of iconic footballers such as Michael Essien, Samuel Eto’o, Mané and Mohamed Salah. However, for most the chance of succeeding is minimal. Ethnographic fieldwork in Africa, Europe and South-East Asia alongside numerous conversations with young footballers, parents, coaches, club owners and intermediaries reveal the precarious structures and career trajectories that characterise African football migration.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Togo Pushes for Sustainable Fashion at Annual International Fashion Festival

2 hours ago
1 min read

Juba’s Class of 2021 Told to Invest in Own Narrative

2 hours ago
1 min read

Using Technology to Bridge the Continent’s Health Service Gap

2 hours ago
1 min read

Bamako To Stick to Military Rule for One Term

2 hours ago
1 min read

Congolese Gallery Takes US Museum On

2 hours ago
1 min read

The First Official Igbo Lecturer at Oxford University

2 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Opposition Pulls in the Numbers

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Human Cost of Abuja’s Security Strategy

2 hours ago
1 min read

Abiy Switches On Controversial Dam

3 hours ago
1 min read

Creating a Soft Landing for First-time Travelers to Senegal

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Biggest International Contemporary Art Fair Opened Its Doors to the Public Again

2 days ago
1 min read

A Plethora of Beach Spots in Tanzania

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Togo Pushes for Sustainable Fashion at Annual International Fashion Festival

2 hours ago
1 min read

Life for Many African Footballers Who Aspire to Successful Careers Overseas

2 hours ago
1 min read

Juba’s Class of 2021 Told to Invest in Own Narrative

2 hours ago
1 min read

Using Technology to Bridge the Continent’s Health Service Gap

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer