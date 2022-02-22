Life for Many African Footballers Who Aspire to Successful Careers Overseas

Migration has long been an important livelihood strategy in many African countries. Migrating through football has more recently come to be viewed by increasing numbers of young people as a viable route to significantly improving their life chances. This trend is a consequence of multiple intersecting factors, ranging from economic precarity, a declining faith in education and a weak local football industry. The commercialisation of football economies in Europe and some Asian countries over the last 30 years has made them prized destinations for aspiring African migrant footballers. Thousands of African talents have tried to follow in the footsteps of iconic footballers such as Michael Essien, Samuel Eto’o, Mané and Mohamed Salah. However, for most the chance of succeeding is minimal. Ethnographic fieldwork in Africa, Europe and South-East Asia alongside numerous conversations with young footballers, parents, coaches, club owners and intermediaries reveal the precarious structures and career trajectories that characterise African football migration.
SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION
More Stories
Togo Pushes for Sustainable Fashion at Annual International Fashion Festival
Juba’s Class of 2021 Told to Invest in Own Narrative
Using Technology to Bridge the Continent’s Health Service Gap
Bamako To Stick to Military Rule for One Term
Congolese Gallery Takes US Museum On
The First Official Igbo Lecturer at Oxford University
Zimbabwe Opposition Pulls in the Numbers
The Human Cost of Abuja’s Security Strategy
Abiy Switches On Controversial Dam
Creating a Soft Landing for First-time Travelers to Senegal
Africa’s Biggest International Contemporary Art Fair Opened Its Doors to the Public Again
A Plethora of Beach Spots in Tanzania