Life Esidimeni Tragedy Has Taken a Toll on The Mental Health of Families Who Have Lost Loved Ones

“I get a lot of requests for assistance. Seven times, one of the family members’ children attempted suicide.” Christine Nxumalo, a member of the Life Esidimeni family committee, said this.
She stated that for many members, the trauma cycle had begun all over again. Following the deaths of 144 mentally ill patients in Gauteng as a result of neglect and starvation, the committee was formed to provide support to the bereaved.
“I have developed anxiety. “My entire family has seen psychologists and psychiatrists,” Nxumalo explained. Many members of the various families have recently admitted to her that they desperately need to return to trauma.
