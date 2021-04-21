Life Esidimeni Inquest To Begin In July

The quest for justice for Life Esidimeni victims is set to get under way in July.
The High Court in Pretoria will finally begin formal inquest into the deaths of 144 psychiatric patients, who were moved out of Life Esidimeni centres in 2015 and 2016.
The patients’ relatives hope the inquest will lead to criminal charges against those responsible.
No one has been charged yet, despite former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke’s finding that there was arrogant and irrational use of public power in the decision to move the patients.
