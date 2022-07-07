Libya’s Rival Leaders Under Growing Pressure Over Deteriorating Living Conditions

Libyans have been enduring fuel shortages and power cuts of up to 18 hours a day, even as their country sits atop Africa’s largest proven oil reserves. Protesters stormed the seat of the House of Representatives in the eastern city of Tobruk on Friday night, ransacking its offices and torching part of the building. In both the main eastern city of Benghazi—the cradle of the 2011 uprising—and the capital Tripoli, thousands took to the streets to chants of “We want the lights to work”. The country has been mired in chaos and repeated rounds of conflict since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed dictator Muammer Gaddafi in 2011. UN-mediated talks in Geneva this week aimed at breaking the stalemate between rival Libyan institutions failed to resolve key differences.
SOURCE: FRANCE 24
