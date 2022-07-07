iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Libya’s Rival Leaders Under Growing Pressure Over Deteriorating Living Conditions

38 seconds ago 1 min read

Libyans have been enduring fuel shortages and power cuts of up to 18 hours a day, even as their country sits atop Africa’s largest proven oil reserves. Protesters stormed the seat of the House of Representatives in the eastern city of Tobruk on Friday night, ransacking its offices and torching part of the building. In both the main eastern city of Benghazi—the cradle of the 2011 uprising—and the capital Tripoli, thousands took to the streets to chants of “We want the lights to work”. The country has been mired in chaos and repeated rounds of conflict since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed dictator Muammer Gaddafi in 2011. UN-mediated talks in Geneva this week aimed at breaking the stalemate between rival Libyan institutions failed to resolve key differences.

SOURCE: FRANCE 24

Share with your network!

More Stories

2 min read

Concern Over Women Caught in the UK’s Relocation Plan

2 mins ago
1 min read

Crypto’s Future in African Economies

4 mins ago
1 min read

Mauritius’ Party Scene is Opened

4 days ago
1 min read

Wining in Cape Town

4 days ago
1 min read

Lagos Packs a Punch when it Comes to Culture

4 days ago
1 min read

A Culinary Experience in Ghana

4 days ago
1 min read

A Taste of West Africa and Beyond  

4 days ago
1 min read

This Photographer is Capturing the Femininity of Congo’s La Sape Movement

4 days ago
1 min read

Sierra Leone Chef Wins the Nobel of Gastronomy Prize

4 days ago
1 min read

Power of African Fashion Celebrated in Landmark Exhibition at the V&A

4 days ago
1 min read

Harare’s New Scheme to Curb an Economic Collapse

5 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Airspace Faces Steep Competition

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Libya’s Rival Leaders Under Growing Pressure Over Deteriorating Living Conditions

38 seconds ago
2 min read

Concern Over Women Caught in the UK’s Relocation Plan

2 mins ago
1 min read

Crypto’s Future in African Economies

4 mins ago
1 min read

DA Asks Government For Clarity Around Electricity Exports

12 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer