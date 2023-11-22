Libya Still Reeling from Devastating Floods 

Aid agencies say as many as 20,000 undocumented people were in Derna when Storm Daniel hit. Now their relatives, fear they may never know their fate. Weeks of relief efforts managed to salvage only a fraction of the bodies of those swept into the sea. Unicef places the number of people still missing at about 8,500, but the true death toll remains unclear. In the days after the disaster, many people were buried in mass graves without being identified by their families, who may never know what happened to their loved ones. Nine days after the storm, a Unicef report said 406 migrants lost their lives, of whom 250 were Egyptian, 150 Sudanese and six Bangladeshi.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN