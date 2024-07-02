Libya Reopens Border Crossing with Tunisia Three Months After Shutting It

Libya’s Interior Minister, Emad Trabulsi, announced the full reopening of the major Ras Ijdir border crossing with Tunisia on Monday, three months after it was closed due to armed clashes. The crossing had been partially reopened in mid-June for humanitarian and medical cases, as well as special cases with permits from the Tunisian and Algerian interior ministries. During the reopening ceremony, attended by Trabulsi and his Tunisian counterpart, Khaled Nouri, several ambulances from Libya were seen heading into Tunisia. Nouri reiterated Trabulsi’s comments, stating the crossing is now open for all activities except smuggling. Ras Ijdir is a crucial crossing situated in Libya’s west. It is important to citizens of both countries and is commonly used by Libyans seeking medical treatment in Tunisia and Tunisian traders transporting goods to Libya. With the reopening, these activities can now resume in earnest, having been hindered since the border was shut down.

SOURCE: MIDDLE EAST MONITOR