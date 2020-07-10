Fri. Jul 10th, 2020

Liberia’s Rice Wars

Birnin Kebbi, Nigeria - November 13: A worker at the rice mill Labana Rice Limited on November 13, 2018 in Birnin Kebbi, Nigeria. (Photo by Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images)

Liberians are being asked to call a government hotline if they spot any unfair increases in the price of rice over and above the approved rate of about $13 per 25kg. Trade officials have also been out on the streets to ensure there are no artificial shortages, following complaints from consumers who say they’ve struggled to buy enough rice. Officials believe importers and retailers could be hoarding the commodity to hike prices. While consumers appreciate the decision to control prices, the current government, just like previous administrations, is under criticism for doing very little to prioritise local food production. Liberia relies on foreign businesses to import rice. The food is not just a staple in Liberia but regarded as an essential in the daily diet, and the price and its supply has brought down a government in the past.

SOURCE: iAFRICA

