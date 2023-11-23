Liberia’s President-elect is Taking the Helm at a Challenging Time for the Country

Joseph Boakai, the veteran politician who narrowly won Liberia’s presidential election, is set to focus on kickstarting an economy in the doldrums. It’s one of many challenges he will face when he takes office in the West African country. The president-elect needs to change the decades-long perception held by a majority of Liberians (81%) that corruption is widespread in government. Boakai will also be tasked with fixing Liberia’s internal security problems and the growing problem of youth drug addiction. Liberia will have its fourth successive democratic government when Boakai takes office next year. He defeated President George Weah in a run-off vote, winning 50.89% of the votes to Weah’s 49.11%.

