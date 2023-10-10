Liberians Will Head to the Polls To Cast a Ballot in Presidential and Legislative Elections

Nineteen candidates are vying to replace President George Weah, who is seeking a second 6-year term. Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party who lost in the final round of voting in 2017 is seen as his main contender. He is running on a platform to improve infrastructure, invest in agriculture, attract investors, open up Liberia to tourists and restore the nation’s image. Alexander Cummings, 66, has presented himself as a good manager with skills and knowledge from a long career in business that his rivals do not have. His work especially in the senior ranks of Coca Cola helped build a fortune that has enabled him to finance development projects at home. 67-year-old Tiawan Gongloe describes his run for the presidency as a “breath of fresh air” on his website. Voters will also choose 73 deputies and 15 senators out of the country’s 30 at the end of their term of office. Some 2.4 million Liberians are registered to vote.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS