Liberia: Storage Facility to Be Powered By Solar-Hybrid System

Sub-Sahara infrastructure fund InfraCo Africa has signed an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract with a Liberian contractor, BMC Group, to enable construction to commence on the Liberia Inland Storage Facility (LISF) project. InfraCo Africa secured grant funding from PIDG’s Technical Assistance (PIDG TA) to carry out a pre-feasibility study to assess the power needs of the facility. PIDG TA has provided $360,000 of capital funding for the supply and installation of a rooftop solar-hybrid system that will provide the primary source of power to this Liberia storage facility. The rooftop solar energy system will maximise energy efficiency, reduce overall dependence on diesel, and cut carbon emissions. It is anticipated that the system will provide a replicable model for similar facilities in the region, with potential to drive down carbon emissions in the sector. The facility is being developed by InfraCo Africa, with CPCS Transcom Limited (CPCS) acting on their behalf, in partnership with Liberian logistics company GLS Group. The 4,600m² facility will be situated 10 kilometres from the Freeport of Monrovia. By incorporating flexible storage space, state-of-the-art inventory management systems and time-efficient loading and offloading, LISF will allow businesses to optimise their supply chains, minimising stock wastage and damage which should ultimately reduce overall costs to the end consumers.

