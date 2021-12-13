Liberia is the Only African Country that Officially Celebrates Thanksgiving

Founded in the 19th century by the United States, Liberia formally declared independence in 1847, becoming the first democratic republic on the continent. Celebrating the holiday is among the many influences established between the two countries, Liberia’s Thanksgiving is held on the first Thursday of November. On the day, Liberians go to Baptist churches and other places of worship, where fresh fruits of the harvest are brought to the church and auctioned following the service. After gathering in churches, they go home to feast, just like in the U.S. Instead of having turkey and mashed potatoes, Liberians celebrate their Thanksgiving Day eating mashed cassava, chicken, jollof rice and other typical food from West Africa.
SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE
