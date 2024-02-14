Liberia Gets its First-ever Female Minister of Defense

Following the protests by the wives of soldiers, which brought about the resignation of the former defense Minister, the president of the country Joseph Boakai decided to name a new Minister. As a result, Geraldine George has been named the new acting minister of defense. This is the first time in the country’s history that the position is being held by a woman. Geraldine George’s military career dates back to 2006, when she successfully enlisted in the army during the rebuilding period that followed the country’s second civil war. She has since risen to the ranks, to ultimately becoming a brigadier general, and now Minister of Defense. She previously held the title of deputy chief of staff for the past six years, before her now new appointment.



SOURCE: THE ACCRA TIMES | LIBERIAN OBSERVER