Liberia at 200

7 hours ago 1 min read

Thousands of Liberians marked the bicentenary of their country with a mass rally in the capital, Monrovia. Liberia was founded by former US slaves in 1822 becoming the Continent’s first republic in 1847. US President Joe Biden sent a presidential delegation to take part in the celebrations. Between 1980 and 2003 the country was involved in a series of civil conflicts that resulted in more than 250 thousand deaths. “We have a lot of work to do. We have fallen behind from a top producing, national gross domestic product country to the lowest producing, lowest income earning country on the continent with the richest resources. We are confident that we will turn this around” added the activist. The civil conflicts and and an Ebola outbreak between 2013 and 2016 led the country’s economy to shrink by 90%.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

