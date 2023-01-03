Liberation Vets Want Once-Off Payment, Monthly Pension

The Liberation Struggle War Veterans of South Africa are demanding a R4.2-million once-off payment as well as a monthly pension payment of R15,000 for every veteran.
This is the group that held two ministers and a deputy minister hostage last year.
The veterans are now saying the government has gone back on promises it made and they’re taking legal action.
A member of the national secretariat of the Liberation Struggle War Veterans, Mzukisi Ronyuza, said over 2,0000 members are taking legal action.
“The deadlock is that we wanted clarity on why the consensus document was not honoured because if you sign an agreement with an organisation, it signs an agreement with government,” Ronyuza said.
