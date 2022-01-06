iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

LGBTQ+ People In Kenya Fall Prey to Social Media Extortion and Blackmail

6 seconds ago 1 min read

National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission (NGLHRC) says there is an increased experience on social media sites or dating apps of being “catfished” – as using a fake identity to lure someone online is known – by people intending to extort money is common among members of the LGBTQ+ community in Kenya. With section 162 of the colonial-era penal code criminalising sexual acts deemed “unnatural”, there are fertile grounds for the practice to thrive. Activists want social media companies to take action to stamp out the extortion. Njeri Gateru, executive director of NGLHRC, says: “The existence of laws that criminalise homosexuality create a landscape where anyone attracted to someone of the same gender is seen to belong to a lesser place in society, and as a criminal. That creates room for people to take advantage of queer individuals.” According to Gateru, cases of blackmail and extortion are increasing, methods are becoming more sophisticated, and while this type of crime used to be limited to Nairobi, it has now spread to other areas of the country.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Digital Currencies in Ghana and Nigeria Threaten Work towards a Common Legal Tender in West Africa

6 mins ago
1 min read

Findings from South Africa’s Inquiry into Corruption Released

10 mins ago
1 min read

Photographing the Terror and Joy of Refugees in DRC

24 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Parliament Gutted

24 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerien Mayor Caught Smuggling Drugs

24 hours ago
1 min read

The Countries that Didn’t Make the AGOA Fold

24 hours ago
1 min read

Botswana’s President Tests Positive for Covid-19

1 day ago
1 min read

Africa’s Innovation Industry is Promising

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Anti-apartheid Hero Specifically Asked for a Cheap Coffin and an Eco-friendly Cremation

1 day ago
1 min read

Suez Canal Hits Record Revenue Despite Rocky Start

1 day ago
1 min read

A Legendary Paleoanthropologist whose Discoveries Helped Prove that Humanity Evolved in Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

Concerns that Sudan Will Return to the Authoritarian Years of Bashir’s Rule

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

LGBTQ+ People In Kenya Fall Prey to Social Media Extortion and Blackmail

7 seconds ago
1 min read

Digital Currencies in Ghana and Nigeria Threaten Work towards a Common Legal Tender in West Africa

6 mins ago
1 min read

Findings from South Africa’s Inquiry into Corruption Released

10 mins ago
1 min read

State Capture Report A Positive Step In Corruption Fight – Mabuza

11 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer