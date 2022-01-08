iAfrica

Lewandowski, Messi, Salah Short-Listed For FIFA Best Men’s Player Award

12 hours ago 1 min read

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah have been short-listed for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award, soccer’s world governing body said on Friday.

Lewandowski, who won the award in 2020, scored a Bundesliga record 41 goals in the 2020-21 season to eclipse the previous best set by Gerd Muller in the 1971-72 campaign. read more

Messi ended his wait for a major international trophy in 2021 when he helped Argentina win the Copa America. The 34-year-old also bagged his seventh Ballon d’Or trophy last month. read more

Egypt striker Salah is the Premier League’s top scorer this season with 16 goals.

Australia forward Sam Kerr of Chelsea along with Barcelona’s Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas made the three-player shortlist for the women’s award.

Kerr helped Chelsea retain the Women’s Super League title in 2021, while Hermoso and Putellas were part of the Barcelona team that won the Champions League and Spanish top-flight title last season.

The winners will be announced on Jan. 17.

Reuters

