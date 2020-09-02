Level 2 Lockdown: Tourism Minister Ngubane Warns ‘Rogue’ Restaurants

Share with your network!

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has warned restaurants planning to profit from offsite alcohol sales in contravention of Level 2 lockdown regulations stipulated within the Disaster Management Act. According to Kubayi-Ngubane, the department has been inundated with complaints and tip-offs related to ‘take-away’ booze sales, whereby customers have been allowed to purchase liquor for consumption elsewhere.

“We have received numerous complaints from ordinary law-abiding citizens, other operators, and employees about the situation in these restaurants during Level 2. This does not only risk these businesses’ licenses, but it also endangers the safety of their loyal customers and dedicated workers,” warned Ngubane.

