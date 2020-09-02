iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Level 2 Lockdown: Tourism Minister Ngubane Warns ‘Rogue’ Restaurants

4 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has warned restaurants planning to profit from offsite alcohol sales in contravention of Level 2 lockdown regulations stipulated within the Disaster Management Act. According to Kubayi-Ngubane, the department has been inundated with complaints and tip-offs related to ‘take-away’ booze sales, whereby customers have been allowed to purchase liquor for consumption elsewhere.

“We have received numerous complaints from ordinary law-abiding citizens, other operators, and employees about the situation in these restaurants during Level 2. This does not only risk these businesses’ licenses, but it also endangers the safety of their loyal customers and dedicated workers,” warned Ngubane.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ramaphosa Warned Of Resistance to New ‘Anti-Corruption’ Resolutions

4 hours ago
1 min read

Load Shedding Piles More Pain On South Africa’s Economic Woes

4 hours ago
1 min read

Farm Murders and Attacks Dominate Parliament Debate

4 hours ago
1 min read

Minister Gwede Mantashe Announces Adjustment Of Fuel Prices

4 hours ago
1 min read

Lusanda Mxenge Appointed As Acting Director-General in The Presidency

4 hours ago
1 min read

Rogue Restaurants Risk Whole Sector – Kubayi-Ngubane

8 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Expects Units Back In Service

8 hours ago
1 min read

Cop To Appear In Court For Allegedly Raping Brother’s Girlfriend

8 hours ago
3 min read

Zweli Mkhize’s Claims On SA’s Relationship With Alcohol Checked

8 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Had To Take A Stand On Corruption – Besani

9 hours ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Recovery Rate Ticks Up To 87%

9 hours ago
2 min read

Airbnb And Ubuntu Beds To Support Frontline Medics Battling COVID-19

22 hours ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Fuelling The Momentum For SA’s Women Of Code

33 seconds ago
5 min read

Advice From SMEs To SMEs Affected By The Pandemic

8 mins ago
4 min read

Refocusing The Marketing Of Alcohol Brands In South Africa

23 mins ago
3 min read

How Home Renovations Affect Your Insurance

47 mins ago