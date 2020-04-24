Level 1 To 5: Here Is What The Different Lockdown Levels Mean

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the country would move to level 4 lockdown on 1 May, citizens are gearing up for some relaxed regulations.
In his address on Thursday night, Ramaphosa said the current lockdown had been effective in slowing down the spread of the coronavirus.
He said the government would implement a risk-adjusted strategy through which it takes a deliberate and cautious approach to the easing of current lockdown restrictions.
“We have decided on this approach because there is still much that is unknown about the rate and manner of the spread of the virus within our population. The action we take now must therefore be measured and incremental.”
He announced five levels of the lockdown and said they would be phased in gradually and when necessary.
As part of this approach, there will be five coronavirus levels:
Level 5: Drastic measures are required to contain the spread of the virus to save lives.
Level 4: Some activity can be allowed to resume subject to extreme precautions required to limit community transmission and outbreaks.
Level 3: It involves the easing of some restrictions, including on work and social activities, to address a high risk of transmission.
Level 2: It involves the further easing of restrictions, but the maintenance of physical distancing and restrictions on some leisure and social activities to prevent a resurgence of the virus.
Level 1: Most normal activity can resume, with precautions and health guidelines followed at all times.
More Stories
COVID-19 Transmission Risk Key Factor In Determining Resumption Of Business
South Africans Urged To Wear A Mask When Leaving Their Homes
Get Ready To Exercise From Next Friday, But Remember That Lockdown Continues